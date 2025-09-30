Apple of my AI
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 19:06
Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 19:39
Visitors watch a robot picking apples at Smart Life Week 2025, held at COEX in Samsung-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul on Sept. 30. Smart Life Week 2025 is a cutting-edge technology exhibition showcasing innovations in robotics, AI and smart living. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
