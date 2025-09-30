 Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on Nov. 27: KASA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on Nov. 27: KASA

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 12:16
Logo of the Korea AeroSpace Administration [KOREA AEROSPACE ADMINISTRATION]

Logo of the Korea AeroSpace Administration [KOREA AEROSPACE ADMINISTRATION]

 
The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said Tuesday it has finalized the date for the fourth launch of the country's homegrown Nuri space rocket.
 
The Nuri, formally the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II (KSLV-II), will be launched Nov. 27.
 

Related Article

 
The date was finalized following a launch management committee meeting held Friday and a separate meeting reviewing the transportation of the main payload, a next-generation midsize satellite, Monday.
 
The backup launch window has been set between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4.
 
The rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung between 12:54 a.m. and 1:14 a.m., with the exact time to be decided the day before.
 
Alongside the main satellite, the rocket will carry 12 smaller satellites, which are set to be delivered to the space center by the end of October.
 
"This launch will be the first since the establishment of the space agency," KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin said. "We will ensure flawless preparation and work as one team to achieve success."

Yonhap
tags Korea AeroSpace Administration Rocket Korea

More in Tech

Samsung may unveil trifolding smartphone at APEC summit

Apple of my AI

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on Nov. 27: KASA

Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system

U.S. to block blacklisted Chinese firms from securing technologies via affiliates

Related Stories

Korea's version of NASA to launch on May 27

Korea’s version of NASA nears blast off as bill passes

Acting president vows to provide support to Korea's aerospace industry

Korea launches Mars exploration task force to seek cooperation with U.S. mission efforts

Korean space agency meets NASA to team up on space exploration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)