Political blame game erupts again over national data network failure (KOR)

A massive fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon caused an unprecedented shutdown of Korea’s state data network. As in previous crises, politicians quickly turned to blaming each other rather than focusing on recovery.At a Democratic Party leadership meeting on Sept. 30, members accused the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration of negligence. Supreme Council member Jeon Hyun-heui called the outage “a result of the Yoon government’s clear dereliction of duty.” President Lee Jae Myung offered an apology during a disaster response meeting, but noted that the situation resembled a 2023 outage, implying continuity of responsibility.The People Power Party countered sharply. Senior spokesman Park Sung-hoon criticized Lee for “shifting blame to the past government rather than taking responsibility.”The dispute recalled the November 2023 shutdown of administrative networks, when residents were unable to obtain official documents after a hardware failure. At the time, the opposition demanded the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min. Two years later, President Lee — then the opposition leader who pressed for that resignation — now faces calls for the removal of Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung. The reversal highlights how both parties have changed places but not approaches.Meanwhile, citizens are struggling with disrupted services. Residents crowded local government offices to obtain documents in person, while online reservation systems run by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, including cremation bookings, were paralyzed. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said some of the 647 affected systems have been restored, but full recovery will take weeks. Ninety-six platforms, including the government’s civil complaint portal, will require about four weeks to transfer to backup facilities in Daegu.Experts stress that systemic safeguards are more urgent than political recriminations. After the 2022 KakaoTalk outage, the National Assembly required private platforms to build backup data centers. Yet similar redundancy has not been implemented for state systems. Officials warn that without duplication, a single point of failure can disrupt nationwide services.The priority now is to stabilize the system and devise measures to prevent recurrence. Assigning political blame can wait. What the public needs most is a reliable national data network that will not collapse during the next emergency.국가정보자원관리원 화재로 발생한 초유의 국가 전산망 마비 사태를 놓고 정치권이 ‘네 탓’ 공방을 벌이고 있다. 국가적 재난이 벌어질 때마다 반복된 꼴불견 행태라 놀랍지도 않다. 사태 수습은 뒷전으로 미뤄놓고 정쟁에 몰두하는 모습이 국민의 눈살을 찌푸리게 한다.어제 더불어민주당 최고위원회의에선 이번 사태를 두고 윤석열 정부를 규탄하는 목소리가 넘쳐났다. “윤 정권의 명백한 직무유기로 인한 사태”(전현희)라는 등 발언자들은 하나같이 전 정부 탓을 했다. 이재명 대통령은 그제 중앙재난안전대책본부 회의에서 “국정 최고 책임자로서 송구하다”면서도 “놀라운 건 2023년에도 대규모 전산망 장애로 큰 피해가 발생했는데 이번 화재도 양상이 매우 유사하다는 지적이 많다”고 말했다. 역시 지난 정부 책임으로 돌리는 뉘앙스였다. 국민의힘 측은 “책임 있는 사과가 아니라 지난 정부 탓으로 책임을 돌리는 유체 이탈 화법”(박성훈 수석대변인)이라고 맞받았다.2023년 11월에도 행정 전산망 마비로 민원서류 발급이 전면 중단되는 혼란을 빚은 적이 있었다. 그때는 화재가 아니라 통신 네트워크 장비의 오류가 원인이었다. 하지만 정치권이 주무 장관의 거취를 놓고 공방을 벌이는 점에선 닮은꼴이다. 2년 전 민주당 대표 시절 “이상민 행안부 장관을 즉각 경질하라”고 했던 이 대통령이 이제는 ‘윤호중 행안부 장관 경질’을 요구하는 야당의 공세에 대응해야 하는 건 아이러니다. 여야가 공수만 바뀌었을 뿐 근본적으로는 달라진 게 없다는 의미다.이번 국가 전산망 마비 사태의 책임이 어디에 있는지는 당연히 밝혀야겠지만, 지금은 사태 수습이 급선무다. 무엇보다 국민의 불편과 불안이 여간 심각하지 않다. 어제 아침 일찍부터 각 지역 주민센터는 대면 창구를 통해 민원서류를 발급받으려는 민원인들로 혼잡을 빚었다. 행정안전부는 마비된 행정정보시스템 647개 중 일부가 복구됐다고 밝혔으나 완전 정상화까지는 갈 길이 멀다. 국민신문고 등 96개 시스템은 대구센터로 이전해 재가동하는 데 4주 정도나 걸릴 것으로 예상되는 상황이다.중요한 건 정부 전산망의 총체적인 점검과 재발 방지책 마련이다. 국회는 2022년 카카오톡 마비 사태를 계기로 민간 플랫폼의 데이터센터 이중화를 의무화하는 ‘카카오 먹통 방지법’을 통과시켰다. 하지만 막상 국가 전산망의 관리와 제도 개선에는 소홀했다. 한 곳에 문제가 생겨도 다른 곳에서 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 국가 전산망 이중화가 시급한 과제다. 소모적 정쟁이 아닌 생산적 대안을 찾는 데 정치권은 힘을 모아야 한다. 책임 소재는 이후에 따져도 늦지 않다.