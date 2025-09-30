The Miracle of Baden-Baden: How Seoul Won the 1988 Olympics (KOR)

“Seoul, 52. Nagoya, 27. Seoul, Korea!”On Sept. 30, 1981, the small spa town of Baden-Baden in West Germany erupted into cheers. Against all expectations, Seoul had been chosen as the host of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The outcome became known as the "Miracle of Baden-Baden," one of the most dramatic reversals in Olympic history.The campaign began in 1979 when President Park Chung Hee announced on Oct. 8 that Korea would bid for the Games. 18 days later, Park was assassinated. Yet the Olympic dream survived. Chun Doo-hwan, who seized power through the Dec. 12 military coup, declared that “a historic project cannot be abandoned” and accelerated efforts to secure the Games.The odds seemed slim. Japan, buoyed by the success of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, had already thrown its weight behind Nagoya. Japanese officials had been lobbying the International Olympic Committee for years. Korea also faced political headwinds. The 1980 Moscow Olympics had been marred by a Western boycott, and a divided Korean Peninsula symbolized the tensions of the Cold War.Still, Seoul pressed ahead. For Chun's Fifth Republic, weakened by questions of legitimacy, hosting the Olympics offered it a chance to showcase national strength and win international recognition. The private sector joined in force. Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung chaired the bid committee, with Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, Daewoo Chairman Kim Woo-choong, Dong-A Chairman Choi Won-seok and Korean Air Chairman Cho Jung-hoon all campaigning vigorously. Their efforts, combined with public enthusiasm, carried Seoul to a stunning victory over Nagoya.Winning the Games became a turning point for Korea. The Olympics spurred vast infrastructure projects, expanded the country’s global profile and symbolized Korea’s transformation from a poor, war-torn country to one of rapid industrial growth. For many Koreans, the Baden-Baden announcement remains a moment of pride and a marker of national progress.The Cold War has ended, and Korea no longer rides the wave of breakneck growth. But the lessons of Baden-Baden endure. The determination and unity that secured the 1988 Olympics serve as reminders of how far Korea has come — and how ambition, even against all odds, can shape the nation’s future.“세울 피프티투(52), 나고야 투엔티세븐(27), 세울 꼬레아!” 1981년 9월 30일 서독의 작은 휴양 도시 바덴바덴이 함성으로 가득 찼다(사진). 모두의 예상을 뒤엎고 1988년 올림픽 개최지로 대한민국의 수도 서울이 선정됐기 때문이다. 지금도 올림픽의 역사에서 기억되는 역전극, ‘바덴바덴의 기적’이다.박정희 대통령은 79년 10월 8일 내외신기자를 향해 올림픽 유치전에 나설 것을 공식적으로 밝혔다. 불과 18일 후 10·26 사태가 일어났지만, 불씨는 꺼지지 않았다. 12·12 군사반란으로 대통령이 된 전두환은 ‘역사적인 사업을 추진하지도 않고 포기할 수는 없다’며 올림픽 유치에 속도를 냈다.아무리 봐도 승산이 희박한 싸움이었다. 64년 도쿄올림픽의 대성공으로 큰 재미를 본 일본은 지체 없이 다음 올림픽 준비에 착수했다. 간사이 지방의 중심 도시인 나고야를 선정하고 국제올림픽위원회(IOC)를 향한 로비를 시작한 지 오래였다. 1980년 모스크바 올림픽에서 서방 자유 진영 국가가 대거 불참한 것도 악재였다. 분단된 한반도는 냉전을 ‘뜨겁게’ 겪은 상징적인 지역이었으니 말이다.그럼에도 불구하고 서울은 포기하지 않았다. 권력의 정당성이 취약했던 5공 정권은 올림픽 유치 성공에 사활을 걸고 달려들었다. 올림픽 유치위원장을 맡은 정주영 현대그룹 회장을 중심으로, 이건희 삼성그룹 회장, 김우중 대우그룹 회장, 최원석 동아그룹 회장, 조중훈 한진그룹 회장 등 재계 인사들이 일선에서 뛰었다. 이러한 노력이 국민 모두의 염원과 결합해, 일본을 꺾고 올림픽을 유치하는 쾌거를 이룰 수 있었던 것이다.바덴바덴의 기적과 서울올림픽은 지금껏 대한민국을 이끌어온 원동력 중 하나다. 물론 지금은 고도 성장기도 아니고 냉전도 끝났지만, 그 성공의 경험만큼은 꾸준히 되새기며 다가올 미래를 준비할 필요가 있다.