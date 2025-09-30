'Golden' from 'Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 7th week

"Golden," a track from the animated U.S. film "KPop Demon Hunters," has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh week.Billboard said Monday in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that "Golden" retained its No. 1 position this week, marking its seventh week at the top.The song debuted at No. 81 in July and has stayed on the chart for 14 straight weeks. It has held the No. 1 spot for the past six weeks.The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data."Golden" earned 33.8 million streams (up 5 percent), 33.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 11 percent and 8,000 copies sold, up 2 percent, in the United States from Sept. 19 to 25.In addition to "Golden," two more songs from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack secured top five positions. "Soda Pop" claimed the No. 3 spot and "Your Idol" followed at No. 5.Yonhap