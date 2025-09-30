 Singers behind HUNTR/X to give first live performance on 'The Tonight Show' next week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Singers behind HUNTR/X to give first live performance on 'The Tonight Show' next week

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 16:33
Audrey Nuna, from left, Ejae, and Rei Ami from ″KPop Demon Hunters″ appear at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 7. [AP/YONHAP]

Audrey Nuna, from left, Ejae, and Rei Ami from ″KPop Demon Hunters″ appear at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 7. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The singing trio behind HUNTR/X, the fictional music group at the center of the summer's massively popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” is scheduled to perform live for the first time Oct. 7 on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
 
The NBC show announced Monday that Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform their smash hit “Golden” from the Sony Pictures/Netflix film that gave Netflix its first No. 1 box-office title in the streaming company’s 18-year history. The film's soundtrack topped the charts.
 

Related Article

The three will also join Fallon on the couch for interviews. Their appearance will stream the next day on Peacock. Jennifer Lopez is also a guest.
 
The film centers on HUNTR/X, the superstar K-pop trio who double as demon hunters. The members, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zooey (Ji-young Yoo), must protect their fans and face their biggest enemy yet: a rival boy band made up of demons in disguise.
 
Fans have flooded the internet with art, covers, cosplay and choreography in response to the movie, which continues to be a mainstay on Netflix's weekly Top 10 list since its launch 14 weeks ago.

AP
tags huntr/x K-pop demon hunters the tonight show

More in K-pop

izna more confident, 'Not Just Pretty' on new EP

Singers behind HUNTR/X to give first live performance on 'The Tonight Show' next week

b.stage announces 'Kpop Demon Hunters' official fan memberships

'Golden' from 'Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 7th week

Thai star Nunew makes K-pop debut, hopes to work with BTS, Blackpink

Related Stories

'Demon Hunters' soundtrack climbs back to No. 2 on Billboard albums chart, TXT lands at No. 3

'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel could feature more musical genres, deeper backstories, says director Maggie Kang

Korea needs a better IP industry strategy

Korea needs a better IP industry strategy (KOR)

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)