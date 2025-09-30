izna more confident, 'Not Just Pretty' on new EP
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 17:13
SHIN HA-NEE
“This album aims to prove that izna cannot be defined by a single label or meaning,” said member Bang Jee-min during a press showcase at Yes 24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Tuesday, describing the album as “the beginning of a new chapter for izna.”
“We deliberated and made a lot of effort to incorporate new ideas and emotions into the EP to go out of the box of being pretty,” Bang added.
“Not Just Pretty,” which comes three months after the June single “Beep,” features five tracks: the lead track “Mamma Mia,” along with B-sides “Supercrush,” “Racecar,” “In the rain” and a remixed version of “Sign,” which was released in March.
True to Bang’s words, the lead track “Mamma Mia” steps into a much more self-assured realm compared to izna’s earlier concepts that highlighted more girly and youthful feelings.
Formed through the Mnet survival show “I-Land 2: N/a” (2024), izna debuted in November last year and consists of six members: Bang, Koko, Mai, Ryu Sa-rang, Choi Jung-eun and Jeong Sae-bi. Yoon Ji-yoon, who halted activities in February due to health issues, left the group in August.
Star producer Teddy has overseen the group’s production since the airing of “I-Land 2: N/a.”
As such, hitmakers from Teddy’s The Black Label — 24, VVN, Kush and of course Teddy — took part in the group’s latest EP as well, with the lead track “Mamma Mia” carrying the label’s unmistakable stamp through its addictive hook and intense rhythm.
“What 24 told us is that we need to let go of trying to look pretty, and focus on being confident and strong, just like the album title, ‘Not Just Pretty,’ suggests,” said Choi.
“And the advice that I remember the most vividly from Teddy is that since we’re the artists, we need to be happy and enjoy the process of making music,” she added.
In August, three members from izna — Koko, Bang and Choi — performed “Golden,” a standout track from “K-pop Demon Hunters,” at KCON LA 2025, and also during Korea’s liberation day celebration event in central Seoul, where Jeong took to the stage instead of Koko.
“It was a great honor to perform a song that is so globally loved, and because it was such a great song, I was more nervous than ever while preparing for it,” Choi shared.
“I was nervous to the point of suddenly forgetting choreography right before going on stage, but I braced myself and relied a lot on my bandmates there.”
izna is set to hold its first fan concert in central Seoul on Nov. 8 and 9, and in Japan on Dec. 9 and 10.
