46th Blue Dragon Film Awards to be held on Nov. 19

The 46th edition of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, one of Korea’s most prestigious film honors, will take place on Nov. 19 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul, organizers announced Tuesday.
Submissions for the “Chungjungone Short Film Award” opened on Tuesday. The category was created to discover new talent with fresh ideas and unique perspectives.
Eligible entries include short narrative films completed after Oct. 14, 2024, with a running time of 40 minutes or less. Korean nationals, as well as foreign residents in Korea, including international students, may apply.
Applications will be accepted online until Oct. 12. Finalists chosen in the preliminary round will be reviewed by a panel of film industry professionals, who will select the winning film. The result will be announced at the award ceremony on Nov. 19.
More information on submissions and eligibility is available on the official Blue Dragon Film Awards website.
In last year’s edition of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, the historical film “12.12: The Day” (2023) won four awards, including Best Picture. Actors Hwang Jung-min and Kim Go-eun each won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, with the occult film “Exhuma” (2024) also taking home four awards, including Best Director for Jang Jae-hyun.
First launched in 1963 to promote the domestic film industry, the Blue Dragon Film Awards remain one of the most respected ceremonies in the domestic film industry. As in previous years, the awards will bring together leading figures of the Korean film industry and fans for a night celebrating the achievements of the past year.
