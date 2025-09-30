Trump says he will impose 100% tariff on all movies made outside U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration will impose a 100 percent tariff on all movies made outside the United States, claiming that America's movie business has been "stolen" by other countries.Trump made the remarks in a social media post, as he has made a series of new tariff announcements aimed at increasing federal revenue, attracting foreign investment, bolstering domestic manufacturing and reducing the United States' trade deficits."Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!" Trump wrote on Truth Social."Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States."In a separate post, Trump said he will also impose "substantial" tariffs on "any country that does not make its furniture in the U.S." as he stressed North Carolina has "completely lost its furniture business to China and other countries."He noted that details will come later.Yonhap