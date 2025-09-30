b.stage announces 'Kpop Demon Hunters' official fan memberships
An official membership service for fans of Netflix’s global smash-hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” will open on Thursday, fan community platform b.stage announced on Tuesday.
“KPop Demon Hunters” launched its official fan community on b.stage on Sept. 23. Driven by the enthusiastic response from its global fandom, a full range of fan benefits has been revealed, according to b.stage.
Fans can join memberships for the fictional girl group HUNTR/X or boy band Saja Boys for free through the official fan community, which offers access to exclusive spaces where members can interact more closely.
The first membership kits, limited to official members, include photo card sets, wide posters, stickers, badges and card holders. These kits will be released globally on Thursday through the fan community’s online shop.
The launch comes on the heels of the animated film's unprecedented success. Since its June premiere, “KPop Demon Hunters” has become the most watched Netflix title ever, surpassing 300 million streams worldwide.
HUNTR/X’s anthem “Golden” topped not only the Billboard Hot 100 but also the UK Official Singles Chart, the first time that a female-vocal K-pop track has ever reached No. 1 on both charts. The song ignited the viral “Golden Challenge” online, with countless covers and remixes spreading across social media.
Netflix will also host an official “KPop Demon Hunters” pop-up store in Seoul later this year, with special access for fan club members. Additional pop-up store events across Asia are expected, with details to be shared exclusively through the fan community, said b.stage.
“The love fans around the world have shown for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has gone far beyond expectations,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “We believe this official community will serve as a hub for fans to connect and share their passion across borders.”
