Audition TV show to search for talented musicians to form new Korean rock band
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 10:31 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 10:45
Kakao Entertainment and CJ ENM will partner up to produce a new audition series to put together a new band in Korea, the two companies said Tuesday.
The new series, titled "Steal Heart Club," will begin airing Oct. 21 on cable music channel Mnet, and feature aspiring musicians showing off their talents in guitar, drum, bass, keyboard, and of course, vocals.
Actor Moon Ga-young will host the show and leading rock musicians will sit on the panel of judges, including singer Jung Yong-hwa of band CNBlue, singers Edward Lee, Sunwoo Jung-a and Ha Sung-woon.
CJ ENM will lead the planning and production of the show, using its expertise in some of the most popular audition programs in Korea. Kakao Entertainment will be in charge of producing and distributing the music of the winning band, as well as the management of the band.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
