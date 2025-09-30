'Physical: Asia' to feature 48 athletes from 8 countries
Netflix's hit fitness competition program "Physical: 100" (2023-24) series is expanding into Asia to open a league of 48 athletes from eight different countries around the continent. The first episode of "Physical: Asia" will roll out on Oct. 28.
Netflix released the trailer videos for the upcoming series on Tuesday, featuring athletic champions from Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, Indonesia, Australia and the Philippines. Some familiar faces included Filipino boxing champion Emmanuel Manny Dapidran Pacquiao and Aussie UFC fighter Robert Whittaker, as well as Korean UFC fighter Kim Dong-hyun.
"The shooting set is as big as five football fields combined," said producer Jang Ho-gi. "The steel material alone weighed 40 tons. Over 500 staff put in their best foot forward for the athletes who have traveled to Korea for this competition. We've been planning the quests for almost a year and tested them with over 30 simulators."
The producer emphasized that this will be "a groundbreaking season" for the show, adding, "The story is much bigger than the last seasons and the stimulating quests will be shown through the competition of overwhelming physical capabilities of each contestant. We hope you enjoy the show."
"Physical: 100" climbed to first place on Netflix’s rankings of non-English language shows worldwide upon its release in 2023.
A U.S. adaptation of the show, "Physical: 100 USA," was confirmed earlier this year, and Netflix also plans to produce a European rendition as well.
