 Pop-up stores for 'Bon Appetit, Your Majesty' to launch in Korea, Japan and Taiwan
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 12:00
A poster for the Seoul edition of pop-up stores for "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty," slated for Oct. 2 to 11 at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul [STUDIO DRAGON]

Pop-up stores for “Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” will be held in three Asian regions, Korea, Japan and Taiwan, beginning in October, production company Studio Dragon announced Tuesday.
 
In Seoul, the pop-up store will run from Thursday to Oct. 11 at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, though it will be closed on Sunday and Monday due to regular department store holidays.  
 

In Japan, the event kicks off on Wednesday at Tower Records Shibuya in Tokyo before traveling to Nagoya, Fukuoka and Osaka.
 
Taiwan will also host its own edition sometime near the end of the year, with exact dates and locations to be disclosed soon.
 
Alongside the stores, fans of “Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” will be able to purchase script books that capture the drama’s most memorable lines and scenes, available for preorder at major online booksellers starting Thursday. A photo essay featuring behind-the-scenes stills will also be released through Withmuu, Aladin and Yes24.
 
The pop-ups will feature official merchandise ranging from posters, postcards and stickers to embroidered bookmarks, spoon and chopstick sets and keyrings inspired by the drama’s world, according to Studio Dragon.
 
“We wanted to create ways for fans to keep the emotion of ‘Bon Appetit, Your Majesty’ alive long after the finale,” Studio Dragon said in a press release.
 
“Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” ended its run on tvN on Sunday with ratings peaking at 20 percent for its finale. Overall national viewership ratings for the finale were 17.1 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.
 
On Netflix, it spent two consecutive weeks as the No. 1 non-English TV show worldwide, stayed in the global Top 10 for five weeks and amassed 32.4 million views and 265.8 million hours watched within its first month, according to Studio Dragon.
 
Mixing time travel, romance and traditional Korean cuisine, "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty," starring Lim Yoon-a and Lee Chae-min, won praise for its inventive storytelling and sparked global curiosity about Korean food and culture.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
