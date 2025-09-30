 British Ambassador Colin Crooks to receive honorary citizenship in Andong
British Ambassador Colin Crooks to receive honorary citizenship in Andong

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 11:15
British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks poses for a photo at a bar located in the embassy building in Jung District, central Seoul, on April 24. [CHO JUNG-WOO]

British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks will be given honorary citizenship in the eastern city of Andong later this week, municipality officials said Tuesday.
 
Crooks, who took office as Britain's top envoy to Seoul in 2022, will be presented with the recognition during a ceremony Friday.
 

His ties to Andong trace back to 1999, when he helped organize Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the city — home to Hahoe Folk Village, a Unesco World Heritage site. It was also then that he met his future wife, who is from Andong.
 
Crooks has extensive diplomatic experience on the Korean Peninsula, having served as Britain's ambassador to North Korea from 2018 to 2021.
 
During the ceremony, the city will also present other awards, including the distinguished Andong citizen award to Yonhap News Agency CEO Hwang Dae-il.

