 Korea's foreign minister says Pyongyang may respond to Seoul's peace overtures
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 09:04
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks at the second G20 foreign ministers’ meeting of at the UN Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) chamber in New York on Sept. 25. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Monday that Pyongyang may respond to the new Seoul administration's continued overtures for peace, citing North Korea's dispatch of a diplomatic delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly last week.
 
Cho made the remarks in an interview with broadcaster MBC after returning from the UN gathering held in New York last week, where he accompanied President Lee Jae Myung.
 

When asked about the North Korean delegation's participation, Cho said the move could be understood as Pyongyang's intention to engage in dialogue with the international community.
 
"So [we] think there could be a response to the messages sent out by the Lee Jae Myung government on easing inter-Korean military tensions, building trust and ultimately establishing peace," Cho said. "Although small, there are also activities [for a response] being detected."
 
Regarding possible talks between Pyongyang and Washington on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea late next month, Cho said preparations were being made while taking into account various possibilities.
 
Cho also said efforts are being made to reach a deal in tariff negotiations with Washington "based on principles" before the APEC summit, while noting that Seoul cannot accept terms that go "against national interests or are irrational."
 

Yonhap
tags cho hyun foreign ministry north korea

