Korea's foreign minister says Pyongyang may respond to Seoul's peace overtures

British Ambassador Colin Crooks to receive honorary citizenship in Andong

China's Seoul hotel cancelation casts doubt on Xi's potential state visit during APEC summit

Lee, Ishiba focus on shared challenges, regional development in Busan summit

Related Stories

President Lee to hold summit with Japan's Ishiba in Tokyo ahead of U.S. trip

Japan's Ishiba reportedly arranging to visit Busan on Sept. 30 for talks with Lee

Korea, Vietnam sign 10 MOUs, pledge to raise trade volume to $150 billion by 2030

President Lee Jae Myung returns from G7 summit in Canada without Trump meeting

President Lee Jae Myung embarks on six-day diplomatic trip to Japan, U.S.