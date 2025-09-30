 Turkmenistan Embassy celebrates country's 34th year of independence
Turkmenistan Embassy celebrates country's 34th year of independence

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 14:10
Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev, right, speaks during a reception to celebrate Turkmenistan's 34th anniversary of independence at Grand Hyatt Seoul in central Seoul on Sept. 26. [TURKMENISTAN EMBASSY IN SEOUL]

Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev stressed that his country places “special importance” on advancing relations with Asia-Pacific nations, especially Korea, during his remarks at a reception celebrating Turkmenistan's 34th anniversary of independence on Friday.
 
The Turkmenistan Embassy in Seoul hosted a reception to honor its independence and permanent neutrality at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in central Seoul on Friday.
 

Turkmenistan gained independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991 and established diplomatic relations with Korea in 1992. The United Nations recognized the country's permanent state of neutrality in 1995.
 
Durdyyev said that an official phone conversation between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. The call took place on Aug. 29.
 
“Another significant achievement is the launch of regular direct passenger flights between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea,” Durdyev said. The flight — the first of its kind — marks a new stage in people-to-people connectivity and economic cooperation, according to the Turkmen ambassador.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
