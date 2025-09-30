[Hired in Korea] Kazakh salesperson shares insights on building a career in Korea as a foreigner
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 13:37
As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”
Kazakh national Kobessov Rakhat, who worked as an overseas marketer for seven years at cross-national consulting company Eurastech and is now an overseas salesperson at high-tech device maker Dot, both based in Korea, says he was “lucky” when he landed his first job after being scouted while working part-time.
But he firmly believes that this seemingly random stroke of luck came about thanks to his persistence and his “doing-something-is-better-than-doing-nothing” mindset.
Before being hired as a full-time employee, he completed his master’s degree in international trade at Kookmin University while participating in the Korea Immigration and Integration Program (KIIP) and took on part-time jobs that required language skills.
Even after securing a position as a marketer, he continued to seek opportunities to improve by taking academic courses and participating in various mentoring activities. Through such efforts, he has grown into a global talent who now mentors international students at training programs and events hosted by the Korea Immigration Service and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
"I’ve seen many people who lack expertise in this field," said Rakhat. "That’s why I think international students must focus on gaining knowledge and skills, rather than just complaining about the environment."
“As you keep building yourself up, you will come across better opportunities.”
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Rakhat to hear more about his journey, the challenges of being a foreign professional in Korea and his advice for international students hoping to follow a similar path.
Q. I heard you first studied in Germany. What brought you to Korea, and how did you end up settling here?
A. I studied in Germany for about two years before coming to Korea. But when I compared living in Germany and Korea, I found Korea more comfortable. Korea is safe, well-developed and full of things to do.
Also, its education system is gaining global recognition, and people think highly of Korea’s education these days.
I started my master’s program in 2013 and completed it after three years. And I was fortunate enough to find a job, which allowed me to settle down here.
Were there some challenges while adapting to Korean society?
Yes, there were. I still struggle with a language barrier, especially when I read news articles or communicate in a professional setting. Back then, it was even harder.
Also, while most international students receive scholarships when they come to Korea, I didn’t. So there were times when I had financial difficulties.
Since I could speak Russian, I did some part-time jobs related to the Russian language. In the end, it was through one of those part-time jobs that I got a lucky break and was able to stay and work full-time in Korea.
So, you were hired in Korea through a part-time job? That’s unusual.
Yes, it’s quite rare. For foreigners, getting a job in Korea is tough. Even after finishing my master’s, I struggled to find work.
So, I just decided to do a part-time job, mainly due to financial hardships. I uploaded my resume on job recruiting websites and luckily got a temporary role at a company dealing with Russian companies. The CEO offered me a longer position later on.
I signed a six-month contract job, and then I was converted to a full-time employee. That’s how I started working in overseas marketing.
Looking back, I’d say I was lucky. But I also believe opportunities come in unexpected ways, so instead of sitting still, it’s better to keep doing something constructive.
Your major was international trade. Did that help you in your career?
Yes. If you want to build a career, it’s better to align your field of study and your actual work to some extent.
Since I majored in international trade, I naturally fit into roles involving exports and overseas marketing. That helped me build my career more smoothly.
Over seven years at my first company, I gained experience and knowledge, and now I’m able to use that foundation to upgrade my career at my current company.
Besides your major, what else helped you perform in overseas marketing and sales?
I didn’t earn any specific certifications. But I took some trade-related courses offered by the Seoul Global Center, through which I was able to gain some basic knowledge in the field.
I also learned about the "National Tomorrow Learning Card," a government program that even foreigners can access if they meet visa and contract conditions. Leveraging the system, I took courses in video and photo editing while working as a marketer, further enhancing my job skills.
There are some conditions, like visa and employment types. So I recommend checking them before applying.
Is it better for foreigners to start their careers in Korea as fresh graduates or after gaining experience in their home countries?
I think it’s best to start as a fresh graduate in Korea to get a better understanding of the culture and language beforehand.
I think Korean companies hire foreigners mainly because of their language skills, making it vital for them to be fluent in Korean as quickly as possible. That’s why it’s better to adapt to the Korean language before starting your career here as early as possible for further adaptation.
You’re preparing to apply for an F-5 permanent resident visa. How has the visa process been for you?
Many people would normally move to an E-7 visa from a D-10 job seeker visa, but I was able to get an F-2 visa as soon as I got my first job.
I’m still not 100 percent sure how I was able to do it, but I guess the points that I earned through the KIIP helped me. Completing 100 hours of this program gives participants benefits when applying for a visa.
Now, I’m preparing for the F-5 permanent residency visa, already checking next year’s minimum income requirements. If you want to upgrade your visa while working, you might have to coordinate salary and other conditions with your employer as well.
What are the pros and cons of Korea’s work culture?
Overall, my experience has been positive. The CEO of my first company was learning Russian and always tried to see things from my perspective. I worked with him and other coworkers for seven years with almost no issues, and I still keep in touch with them.
Of course, there are downsides — like company dinners and night shifts — but that can happen anywhere. As a foreigner, it’s better to adapt and live within the culture.
If I had to point out one challenge, it would be the ppali ppali (hurry-hurry) culture that's just ingrained in Korean society. While it might somehow work well in Korea, it can cause problems when negotiating with international companies that work differently.
Since understanding other cultures is a big part of overseas sales, I think Korean companies and people could improve in this aspect.
Do you have any advice for those who want to work in Korea?
I’d say two things are key: communicating a lot with local people and building expertise in your field.
Minor cultural differences and food are things most international students get used to while living here as a student. What really matters in the workplace is interpersonal relationships. Blending in with coworkers and retaining good relationships with them can be more challenging than just making friends at school.
Also, I’ve seen many people enter the workforce without enough expertise in their fields. So, I strongly recommend building knowledge in advance.
For those aiming to work in overseas sales or marketing, it might also be helpful to learn the culture and business etiquettes of the countries you want to work with.
