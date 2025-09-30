Woori partners with K-campus for job listings, info for int'l students through Woori WON Global app
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 16:14 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 19:38
Woori Bank announced Tuesday it partnered with K-campus to provide job postings and information for international students through its Woori WON Global application.
Woori WON Global users can now access news relevant to student life in Korea, job openings for international students and firsthand experiences shared by fellow students in the app’s International Student Community section.
The content is brought in from K-campus, a platform that provides information about campus life and careers in Korea.
Woori WON Global, Woori Bank’s mobile app designed for foreign nationals, is serviced in 17 languages and allows users to transfer money and open bank accounts. Beyond banking, the app also offers other features such as TOPIK lectures and insurance registration.
“The International Student Community section was created to ease inconveniences international students face when they first arrive in Korea, combining financial services with access to essential information,” said a spokesperson for Woori Bank. “We hope the International Student Community section will become a reliable support that helps international students adapt to life in Korea.”
