 North Korea, China pledge to strengthen partnership during Choe-Li meeting: KCNA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea, China pledge to strengthen partnership during Choe-Li meeting: KCNA

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 09:39
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sept. 28, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 29. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sept. 28, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 29. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met China's Premier Li Qiang and conveyed Pyongyang's unwavering stance on advancing ties with Beijing in line with the demands of the era, the North's state media reported Tuesday.
 
Choe delivered the remarks during the meeting in Beijing on Monday, the third day of her four-day trip to China, which also included talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
Choe recalled that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during their recent talks to stimulate high-level exchanges between the two countries, the KCNA said.
 
The foreign minister also told the premier, "It is [...] the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's unchanging position to further strengthen and develop the traditional [North Korea-China] partnership in line with the demands of the era."
 
Choe outlined her country's economic efforts to complete projects in the final year of the country's five-year economic development plan and wished the Chinese people success in their struggle for national rejuvenation under Xi.
 
The Chinese premier stressed that North Korea-China partnership is being solidified and advanced under the "direct attention and strategic guidance" of Kim and Xi.
 
China highly regards its friendship with North Korea, and it is China's unwavering foreign policy stance to always promote the development of bilateral relations from a "strategic angle" and a "long-term perspective," the KCNA quoted him as saying.
 
Li also expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges, cooperation and strategic communications with Pyongyang to help bring greater welfare to both their peoples, the KCNA added.
 

Yonhap
tags north korea china kcna

More in North Korea

North Korea publicly tries, humiliates women for illegal breast implants

Unification minister says North is 'capable of striking U.S. mainland'

Unification minister says North Korea capable of hitting U.S. mainland

North Korean diplomat reaffirms Pyongyang will never forgo nuclear arms 'under any circumstances'

North Korea, China pledge to strengthen partnership during Choe-Li meeting: KCNA

Related Stories

North Korea, Russia exchange congratulatory messages marking 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation

North Korea's Kim observes missile launch ahead of Korea-U.S. summit

North Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO

North Korean, Chinese leaders mark 75 years of diplomatic ties amid apparent rough patch

North slams U.S. over 'strategic flexibility' to expand USFK role
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)