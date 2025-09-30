North Korea, China pledge to strengthen partnership during Choe-Li meeting: KCNA

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met China's Premier Li Qiang and conveyed Pyongyang's unwavering stance on advancing ties with Beijing in line with the demands of the era, the North's state media reported Tuesday.Choe delivered the remarks during the meeting in Beijing on Monday, the third day of her four-day trip to China, which also included talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Choe recalled that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during their recent talks to stimulate high-level exchanges between the two countries, the KCNA said.The foreign minister also told the premier, "It is [...] the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's unchanging position to further strengthen and develop the traditional [North Korea-China] partnership in line with the demands of the era."Choe outlined her country's economic efforts to complete projects in the final year of the country's five-year economic development plan and wished the Chinese people success in their struggle for national rejuvenation under Xi.The Chinese premier stressed that North Korea-China partnership is being solidified and advanced under the "direct attention and strategic guidance" of Kim and Xi.China highly regards its friendship with North Korea, and it is China's unwavering foreign policy stance to always promote the development of bilateral relations from a "strategic angle" and a "long-term perspective," the KCNA quoted him as saying.Li also expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges, cooperation and strategic communications with Pyongyang to help bring greater welfare to both their peoples, the KCNA added.Yonhap