North Korean diplomat reaffirms Pyongyang will never forgo nuclear arms 'under any circumstances'
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 10:30 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 19:49
A senior North Korean diplomat reiterated Monday that Pyongyang will never renounce its nuclear program "under any circumstances," stressing that it has stipulated its nuclear arsenal as a "sacred" and "absolute" asset that can "never be tampered with."
Still, Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong also expressed the North's openness to engaging with countries that "respect" and take a "friendly" approach toward his country. Speaking at a general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, the speech marked the first address at the Assembly podium from a high-level North Korean official since 2018, when then Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho attended the gathering.
"We will never give up [our] nuclear [program], which is our state law, national policy and sovereign power as well as the right to existence, under any circumstances," he said. "We will never walk away from this position."
His remarks came as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has reaffirmed its commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea, although North leader Kim Jong-un has expressed openness to conditional dialogue with the United States.
Kim Son-gyong reminded the attendees that Pyongyang has codified its nuclear status in law.
"In order to permanently maintain this state of balance and ensure everlasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, we have stipulated nuclear in our constitution as a sacred and absolute thing that can never be touched upon and tempered with," he said. "Imposition of denuclearization on the DPRK is tantamount to demanding it to surrender sovereignty and right to existence and violate the Constitution. We will never give up sovereignty, abandon the right to existence and violate the Constitution."
DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
In justifying its nuclear program, the diplomat denounced military exercises between South Korea and the United States, as well as trilateral drills involving Japan.
"Can we find such a place as the Korean Peninsula where the world's biggest nuclear weapon state and its allied forces conduct bilateral and multilateral war exercises year around and even stage real-war drills simulating the use of nukes targeting a sovereign state by mobilizing massive multinational combat forces and latest strategic assets?" he said.
But he left open the door for engagement with countries.
"Irrespective of differences in ideals and systems, the DPRK will promote multifaceted exchanges and cooperation with the countries that respect and take a friendly approach towards it," he said.
The vice minister's speech came as both Seoul and Washington expressed their hope to reengage with Pyongyang to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula. Speculation has persisted that Trump might seek to resume dialogue with the North Korean leader when he visits South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
Kim Jong-un has said that he is open to engaging with the U.S. if Washington drops its demand for the North's denuclearization.
Meanwhile, South Korea has also been reiterating its efforts on the denuclearization of North Korea amid backlash from opposition that the current government's efforts seem half-hearted.
“Denuclearization is South Korea’s national goal and a consistent objective shared by the Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance,” national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said in an interview last Saturday. “President Lee Jae Myung also views the North Korean nuclear issue as a grave and urgent crisis.”
The Lee administration's so-called END Initiative, shorten for engagement, normalization and denuclearization, has been facing criticism from the opposition for placing denuclearization at the end. Wi explained that while the order of the words may suggest denuclearization comes last, the initiative should not be interpreted sequentially.
“What urgently needs to be done now is to halt North Korea’s nuclear program,” he said. “That halting would serve as the starting point and part of the process toward denuclearization.”
