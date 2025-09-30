외국인 노동자 100만명 시대, 산재 사각지대 여전
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 09:46
For foreigners injured at the work site, too few options, too much fear
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Mr. Han, a Chinese laborer, fractured his toe while working in Korea. What followed wasn't an apology from the employer but a yearlong legal battle for compensation for his injury.
fracture: 골절
yearlong: 1년에 걸친
compensation: 보상
중국인 노동자 한모씨는 한국에서 일하다가 발가락이 골절됐다. 그러나 사고 뒤에 돌아온 것은 고용주의 사과가 아니라 부상 보상을 둘러싼 1년에 걸친 법정 싸움이었다.
In April 2024, just four days into his job at a honey farm in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang, a stack of plastic pallets slipped from his hands and crushed his toes. It was not the kind of accident he was trained to avoid, Han recalled in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at a cafe in Seoul on Sept. 9.
a stack of: (한) 더미, 무더기
pallets: 파렛트 (물품을 싣거나 운반할 때 쓰는 받침대)
crush: 짓누르다, 으깨다
2024년 4월, 경남 합천의 한 양봉장에서 일을 시작한 지 불과 나흘 만에 한씨가 들고 있던 플라스틱 파렛트 더미를 놓치면서 발가락이 짓눌렀다. 9월 9일 서울의 한 카페에서 코리아중앙데일리와 만난 한씨는 자신은 이런 유형의 사고를 피하는 교육을 받지 못했다고 밝혔다.
"All the employer taught me was how to open and close beehive frames," Han said. "No safety education or protective shoes were provided, and nowhere was the worksite perfectly safe." Han was among 9,219 foreign laborers who suffered industrial accidents in Korea last year. The country itself has seen over 100,000 industrial accidents yearly since 2018.
beehive frame: 벌통 틀
worksite: 일터, 작업장
industrial accident: 산업재해
그는 “고용주가 가르쳐 준 건 벌통 틀을 여닫는 방법뿐, 안전 교육은 없었다”며 “안전화를 준 적도 없고, 작업장 어디 한 곳도 안전하지 않았다”고 말했다. 한씨는 지난해 한국에서 산업재해를 입은 외국인 노동자 9219명 중 한 명이다. 한국에서는 2018년부터 매년 10만 건이 넘는 산재가 발생하고 있다.
President Lee Jae Myung, since taking office, has explicitly demanded better labor protections and enhanced state accountability, drawing from his experience as a teenager working in a factory, where his arm was injured. While likening deaths by industrial accidents to “murder by willful negligence,” Lee ordered governmental officials to directly notify him of such cases without any delay.
explicitly: 명확히, 분명히
state accountability: 국가 책임성
drawing from: ~을/를 바탕으로
negligence: 과실, 부주의
이재명 대통령은 취임 이후, 10대 시절 공장에서 일하다 팔을 다친 경험을 바탕으로 노동자 보호 강화와 국가의 책임성 강화를 명확히 요구해 왔다. 그는 산업재해로 인한 사망을 ‘고의적 과실에 의한 살인’에 비유하며, 이와 같은 사건이 발생할 경우 지체 없이 직접 보고하라고 정부 관계자들에게 지시했다.
Han's injury at the honey farm was not his first industrial accident. While working at a waste-processing facility in Gangbuk District in northern Seoul several years ago, Han fell from a three-meter-high (9.8-feet-high) platform that was fixed improperly, resulting in broken ribs.
waste-processing: 폐기물 처리
improperly: 제대로 되지 않은, 부적절하게
양봉장에서 입은 부상은 한씨가 처음 겪은 산재가 아니었다. 몇 년 전 서울 북부 강북구의 한 폐기물 처리 시설에서 일하던 중, 제대로 고정되지 않은 3m(약 9.8피트) 높이의 작업대에서 추락해 갈비뼈가 부러지는 사고를 당한 적이 있다.
Korea has more than a million foreign nationals in the work force. But despite the rising number of foreign workers and industrial accidents involving them, they still are not afforded fair protection, and at times are given fewer guidelines and postaccident care, as was the case for Han.
work force: 노동 인구
afford: 제공하다
postaccident: 사고 이후의
한국에는 백만 명이 넘는 외국인이 노동 현장에서 일하고 있다. 그러나 외국인 노동자의 수와 이들과 관련된 사고가 늘고 있음에도 불구하고, 이들은 여전히 정당한 보호를 받지 못하고 있으며, 한씨처럼 사고 예방 지침이나 사고 이후의 지원조차 상대적으로 덜 제공되는 경우가 있다.
By Korean rulings, migrant workers — regardless of visa status — are eligible to receive compensation for workplace injuries. However, in practice, difficulties in navigating the Korean legal and social welfare systems often bar them from damage relief.
rulings: 판례, 판결
eligible: ~의 자격이 있는
damage relief: 피해 구제
판례에 따르면, 이주 노동자는 비자 종류와 관계없이 산재 보상을 받을 수 있다. 그러나 실제로는 한국의 법제와 사회복지 제도를 이해하고 활용하는 데 따르는 어려움 때문에 피해 구제를 받지 못하는 경우가 많다.
