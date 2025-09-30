Committee defers decision on hostess bar allegations against judge until after CIO probe

The Supreme Court's audit committee has decided to defer a decision on bribery allegations surrounding the presiding judge of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection trial until after the antigraft agency releases its probe results, officials said Tuesday.Judge Jee Kui-youn of the Seoul Central District Court has been accused of being treated to multiple visits to an expensive hostess bar, prompting an investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).The court audit committee, which convened last Friday, decided to put off the case until after the CIO investigation, citing the difficulty of verifying the facts, according to the office of Rep. Choo Mi-ae, who heads the parliamentary judiciary committee.The committee is tasked with deliberating on potential cases concerning court officials that need to be audited, such as acceptance of bribes, embezzlement of public funds and sexual crimes. The seven-person panel consists of six outside members.The ruling Democratic Party has accused Jee of visiting the hostess bar in Seoul's affluent district of Gangnam, in southern Seoul, and has released a photo of him at the alleged location. The party has called for his removal from Yoon's trial.Jee, who was the judge responsible for canceling Yoon's arrest in March, has denied the allegations.Yonhap