Ex-President Yoon again snubs special counsel summons

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday failed to appear before a special counsel team for questioning again over allegations related to his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.Special counsel Cho Eun-seok's team earlier summoned Yoon for questioning over allegations of attempting to incite foreign aggression after he snubbed their previous summons last week.Yoon remained unresponsive to the team's latest summons, failing to submit any documentation over his nonappearance, according to assistant special counsel Park Ji-young.“As with any ordinary suspect who refuses a special counsel summons, (we) will take (further measures) in line with the Criminal Procedure Act,” she said.Her remarks suggested that special prosecutors could consider forcibly bringing Yoon in for questioning.The team had been expected to question Yoon over allegations that he ordered a dispatch of drones to North Korea last October to incite its retaliation and then use it as justification for his future declaration of martial law.Yonhap