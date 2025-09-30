Jeju expects more than 300,000 visitors this Chuseok
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 13:55 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 19:52
More than 330,000 travelers are expected to visit Jeju Island during the extended Chuseok holiday in early October, according to the Jeju Tourism Association on Tuesday.
The association estimates that about 337,000 visitors will arrive in Jeju by air or sea between Oct. 3 and 9, up 10.3 percent from 305,455 visitors during last year’s Chuseok holiday period from Sept. 12 to 18.
This year's holiday period covers a total of seven days — National Foundation Day, Chuseok and Hangul Day, as well as the weekend.
Around 50,000 travelers are expected to arrive in Jeju on Friday, followed by 52,000 on Saturday, 49,000 each on Sunday and Monday, 47,000 each on Oct. 7 and 8, and 43,000 on Oct. 9.
A total of 1,616 domestic flights are scheduled during this period, marking a 4.9 percent increase from 1,540 flights a year earlier. International flights total 218, up 19.1 percent from 183 last year. Domestic seat capacity has also expanded by 7.4 percent to 315,920, compared to 294,253 last year.
The Jeju Tourism Association expects the average load factor for domestic flights during the holiday to reach 92.8 percent, slightly below last year’s 94.5 percent. Five cruise ships carrying a combined 9,100 passengers are also set to dock at the Port of Jeju during the holiday.
“This year’s Chuseok holiday overlaps with National Foundation Day and Hangul Day, and domestic flights are nearly fully booked, so we anticipate a higher number of tourists visiting Jeju compared to last year,” the association said.
