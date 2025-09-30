Kim Soo-hyun addresses dating claims by releasing personal diary entries online
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 15:47 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 22:10
- KIM JU-YEON
Kim Soo-hyun's lawyer revealed diary entries allegedly written by Kim and shown to his girlfriend during his military service as evidence he was not dating late actor Kim Sae-ron at the time, when she was a minor.
Ko Sang-rok, the actor's lawyer, revealed the content of the entries allegedly written by Kim while he was serving his mandatory military duties from October 2017 to July 2019, on social media on Tuesday.
Kim started writing in his diary shortly after he was assigned a unit in January 2018, according to Ko.
Those entries "became letters sharing daily life and heartfelt messages with his girlfriend," Ko said. The lawyer says Kim wrote more than 150 such entries until he was discharged.
"Kim didn't send these writings by mail because of the risk of them getting lost or stolen. Instead, he carried the collected pieces with him on every vacation and shared them directly with his lover," the lawyer added.
In one of the entries released by Ko, Kim writes, "I thought you, who still pays attention to and makes an effort for my clumsy words and actions, are so lovable."
"I really want to write your name, but I can’t because I’m such an attention seeker. I really want to write your name. I'm saying I love you," the entry, claimed to be written on April 6, 2018, reads.
Another entry, allegedly written on Aug. 3, 2018, reads, "I think I’m treating her better than I did before enlisting. I’m not using my energy on anything else — I’m focused only on her, thinking of her, wanting her, waiting for her. I keep missing her and wanting to see her."
Ko said such journal entries prove that Kim Soo-hyun was not dating Kim Sae-ron at the time, as claimed by the late actor's family.
Kim Sae-ron's family accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating the late actor from the end of 2015 — when Kim Sae-ron was in middle school — until July 2021. They revealed a letter allegedly written by Kim Soo-hyun in June 2018 and sent to Kim Sae-ron, in which he calls her by a nickname and says he misses her.
Ko emphasized that there was a "clear difference in tone" between the letters Kim Soo-hyun sent to fellow celebrities such as Kim Sae-ron and those sent to his actual partner.
"These writings are filled with sincerity — sharing everyday moments with his lover, expressing deep affection, and envisioning the future they would build together after his discharge," Ko said.
"In contrast, during the same period, there was only one letter sent to the late Kim Sae-ron. It was also confirmed that on the very day he sent that letter, the actor wrote a separate diary entry expressing how much he missed his actual lover," the lawyer added.
Kim Soo-hyun, after initially denying a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron, admitted he dated the late actor for a year between 2019 and 2020.
All of the photos and other material revealed by Kim Sae-ron's family as proof of the couple's relationship were created in 2019, when Kim Sae-ron was an adult, according to Ko.
BY KIM JU-YEON
