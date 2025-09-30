Lee orders inspections of all gov't network systems after data center fire

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday instructed all government institutions to carry out inspections of their network infrastructure to identify problems and submit reports by next week.Lee gave the instruction during a Cabinet meeting as public services continued to suffer disruptions following last week's fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon."I want each ministry to promptly inspect whether the facilities and systems under their agencies, especially those related to security and public safety, are functioning properly according to their manuals, and whether the manuals are adequately prepared," he said.He urged the ministries to identify problems and solutions and submit written reports at the earliest possible date so they can be reviewed during next week's Cabinet meeting.Yonhap