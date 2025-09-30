 Lee orders inspections of all gov't network systems after data center fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Lee orders inspections of all gov't network systems after data center fire

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 12:14
A notice is posted on an automated teller machine at a post office in Seoul on Sept. 28, informing customers of service disruptions caused by a fire at the National Information Resources Service’s data center in Daejeon on Sept. 26. [YONHAP]

A notice is posted on an automated teller machine at a post office in Seoul on Sept. 28, informing customers of service disruptions caused by a fire at the National Information Resources Service’s data center in Daejeon on Sept. 26. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday instructed all government institutions to carry out inspections of their network infrastructure to identify problems and submit reports by next week.
 
Lee gave the instruction during a Cabinet meeting as public services continued to suffer disruptions following last week's fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon.
 

Related Article

"I want each ministry to promptly inspect whether the facilities and systems under their agencies, especially those related to security and public safety, are functioning properly according to their manuals, and whether the manuals are adequately prepared," he said.
 
He urged the ministries to identify problems and solutions and submit written reports at the earliest possible date so they can be reviewed during next week's Cabinet meeting.
 

Yonhap
tags Data center Fire Korea

More in Social Affairs

Seoulite with disability wins suit against city over access to taxi service

KDCA survey raises concerns about nation's health, with male obesity reaching record high

Data center fire threatens to undermine terminal patients' end-of-life wishes

Registers ring with return of Chinese group tourists

Shutdown of national database command center hinders service restoration after fire

Related Stories

Systems coming back online as Daejeon fire recovery process continues

Over 55% of top-priority gov't systems brought back online after data center fire

Shutdown of national database command center hinders service restoration after fire

State audit board finds beleaguered NIRS failed to manage old equipment properly

'I just wasted a trip': Citizens face delays days after data center fire
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)