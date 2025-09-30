 Over 55% of top-priority gov't systems brought back online after data center fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Over 55% of top-priority gov't systems brought back online after data center fire

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 10:16
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung makes an announcement during a meeting of the headquarters held at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 30. [YONHAP]

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung makes an announcement during a meeting of the headquarters held at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 30. [YONHAP]

 
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 20 of the government's 36 top-priority systems affected by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon have been restored, according to the government.
 
That accounts for 55.6 percent of the total. In all, 83 systems have been brought back online.
 

Related Article

 
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung, who heads the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, made the announcement during a meeting held at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul.
 
“We will carry out the recovery process with full transparency,” Yun said, adding that the government would disclose a list of the 647 systems that were shut down by the incident along with a detailed recovery plan.
 
Yun also warned of potential smishing and phishing scams impersonating government agencies in relation to the fire, urging the public to remain vigilant.
 
On Monday, the government announced that it will take at least four weeks to rebuild the 96 administrative information systems that were destroyed in the NIRS fire on Friday.
 
The systems include platforms considered least susceptible to errors, such as the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ website, the e-People national civil petition portal and the National Law Information Center, as well as second-tier systems like the OnNara System, the administrative work network used by public officials.
 
With many of the government’s core digital services offline, disruptions are expected to continue. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags NIRS fire government data center

More in Social Affairs

Seoulite with disability wins suit against city over access to taxi service

KDCA survey raises concerns about nation's health, with male obesity reaching record high

Data center fire threatens to undermine terminal patients' end-of-life wishes

Registers ring with return of Chinese group tourists

Shutdown of national database command center hinders service restoration after fire

Related Stories

State audit board finds beleaguered NIRS failed to manage old equipment properly

President Lee vows to lessen public disruption from fire at NIRS

'I just wasted a trip': Citizens face delays days after data center fire

Shutdown of national database command center hinders service restoration after fire

Daejeon fire reveals weaknesses in disaster preparedness
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)