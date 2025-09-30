Over 55% of top-priority gov't systems brought back online after data center fire
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 10:16
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 20 of the government's 36 top-priority systems affected by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon have been restored, according to the government.
That accounts for 55.6 percent of the total. In all, 83 systems have been brought back online.
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung, who heads the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, made the announcement during a meeting held at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul.
“We will carry out the recovery process with full transparency,” Yun said, adding that the government would disclose a list of the 647 systems that were shut down by the incident along with a detailed recovery plan.
Yun also warned of potential smishing and phishing scams impersonating government agencies in relation to the fire, urging the public to remain vigilant.
On Monday, the government announced that it will take at least four weeks to rebuild the 96 administrative information systems that were destroyed in the NIRS fire on Friday.
The systems include platforms considered least susceptible to errors, such as the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ website, the e-People national civil petition portal and the National Law Information Center, as well as second-tier systems like the OnNara System, the administrative work network used by public officials.
With many of the government’s core digital services offline, disruptions are expected to continue.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)