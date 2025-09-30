Police search for person behind online threat regarding Chinese tourists as visa-free program begins
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 15:32
Police are tracking down a suspect who posted a threat online mentioning Chinese group tourists, or youke, on Monday, the first day of a new visa-free entry program.
Seoul Eunpyeong Police Precinct said Tuesday that it received a report about the threat and is attempting to locate the writer of the social media post.
“Chinese visa-free tourists will go on a stabbing spree in front of every school at 7 a.m. tomorrow,” the post read. Authorities believe the post may constitute a public threat and are tracking the suspect’s IP address.
Police have also stepped up patrols around schools and implemented other safety measures in response to the threat.
The incident came as Korea began allowing visa-free entry for Chinese group tourists on Monday. Under the program, groups of three or more Chinese nationals organized by designated domestic or overseas travel agencies can enter Korea without a visa and stay for up to 15 days through June 30 next year.
Industry officials expect the policy to spur an influx of tourists ahead of China’s National Day holidays, which run from Oct. 1 to 8, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s potential visit to Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit late next month.
The government aims to attract over 1 million Chinese tourists by the first half of next year through the initiative.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
