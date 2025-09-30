Teen found dead after jumping into sea to save friend
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 09:17
A teenager who went missing after jumping into the sea to save a friend in Gunsan, North Jeolla, was found dead three days later.
The Gunsan Coast Guard said it recovered the body of a teenage boy at around 3:40 p.m. Monday along the coast near Dongbaek Bridge in Haemang-dong, Gunsan.
According to the Coast Guard, the boy jumped into the water near Dongbaek Bridge at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday after his teenage friend fell into the sea.
The girl was rescued by the Coast Guard after a report was made, but the boy went missing.
Authorities deployed coastal patrol boats and other resources to search for the boy and eventually located his body on the shore approximately 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) west of the accident site.
“We found the body while searching with the family and confirmed it was the missing boy,” a Coast Guard official said. “We are investigating the circumstances of the incident.”
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
