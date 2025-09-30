Unification minister says North Korea capable of hitting U.S. mainland
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 10:30
- YOON SO-YEON
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said North Korea is capable of hitting the U.S. mainland, apparently referring to the North's recent development of its intercontinental ballistic missiles, in rare public remarks about Pyongyang's weapons capability.
Chung made the remarks at a press conference in Berlin on Monday during his ongoing visit to Germany as South Korea's representative to attend a ceremony marking German unification.
"North Korea has become one of the three countries capable of attacking the U.S. mainland," Chung told reporters. "What needs to be acknowledged should be acknowledged rationally."
North Korea claims it has achieved an "irreversible hegemonic position" of missile development, having successfully test-launched the Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland in October last year.
The unification minister said North Korea's current "strategic position" is different from when its leader Kim Jong-un held his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018, adding that acknowledging this reality should be "the starting point" in dealing with the regime.
Asked about the likelihood of resuming a summit between Kim and Trump, Chung noted that both leaders have expressed their wishes to meet each other, referring to Kim's recent public messages, half of which, he said, were directed toward the United States and South Korea.
The minister suggested that Washington may have no intention of funding North Korean projects, even if it succeeds in reaching a security deal with Pyongyang.
Chung noted that if Kim seeks economic reform and opening, it would be possible only through cooperation with South Korea.
Also on Monday, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong reiterated that Pyongyang will never renounce its nuclear program "under any circumstances," stressing that it has stipulated its nuclear arsenal as a "sacred" and "absolute" asset that can "never be tampered with."
The remarks came during his speech at a general debate of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking North Korea's first at the Assembly podium by a high-level North Korean official since 2018 when then Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho attended the gathering.
