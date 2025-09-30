 No … we won’t
No … we won’t

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
The government approved a revision to the Government Organization Act on Sept. 30 to abolish the Prosecution Service after a one-year transition, creating the Office of Prosecution and the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency. The move sparked turmoil the same day as 40 prosecutors dispatched to the special counsel probing Kim Keon Hee asked to return to their offices, arguing the reform’s separation of investigation and indictment contradicted their combined duties. Critics also question expanded staffing and deadlines for special counsels. President Lee Jae Myung blasted prosecutorial abuses but experts urged concrete safeguards before the transition. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons



