Democratic Party pushes through contentious bills, leaving fallout unresolved

The People Power Party's (PPP) four-day filibuster ended on Monday after the Democratic Party (DP) forced through several controversial bills, including legislation abolishing the Prosecutors’ Office. The filibuster delayed votes by only a day, leaving little leverage. Yet flaws in the bills surfaced quickly. Plans to restructure financial regulators collapsed after resistance from agencies. A retroactive clause in the law on testimony before the National Assembly was struck at the last minute following constitutional concerns. Even the authority to refer witnesses for perjury charges triggered a dispute between the National Assembly speaker and the judiciary committee chair.The most serious consequence is the government reorganization law, which eliminates the Prosecutors’ Office for the first time in 78 years. Former Justice Ministers Kim Jong-gu and Kim Kyung-han, along with former Prosecutor Generals Han Sang-dae and Song Kwang-soo, said they would file a constitutional petition immediately after promulgation. They argue the move conflicts with Article 89 of the Constitution, which requires Cabinet deliberation on the appointment of the prosecutor general. A precedent from 1989, when lawmakers withdrew an amendment to rename the Joint Chiefs of Staff due to constitutional wording, adds weight to their case.Even Noh Man-seok, the acting prosecutor general appointed under President Lee Jae Myung, voiced alarm. He said abolishing an institution explicitly mentioned in the Constitution without adequate debate “raises serious constitutional issues” and described the rushed process as “deeply distressing.”Practical problems compound legal concerns. After the redistribution of investigative powers between prosecutors and police, more than 22,000 cases remain unresolved after three months, leaving crime victims waiting for justice. Critics question whether such a fragile system can withstand additional disruption.The DP's unilateral drive has undermined President Lee’s promise of cooperative politics. A Gallup Korea poll released on Friday showed the approval ratings of both the president and the party slipping. The government and DP risk further damage if they dismiss the fallout.Lawmakers must recognize that by forcing through measures without consensus, they alienate moderates and deepen public frustration. At a minimum, the party should address PPP concerns in follow-up legislation, such as the powers of the new Public Prosecution Office. Otherwise, the costs of hurried lawmaking will be borne by the public.