Political blame game erupts again over national data network failure

A massive fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon caused an unprecedented shutdown of Korea’s state data network. As in previous crises, politicians quickly turned to blaming each other rather than focusing on recovery.At a Democratic Party leadership meeting on Sept. 30, members accused the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration of negligence. Supreme Council member Jeon Hyun-heui called the outage “a result of the Yoon government’s clear dereliction of duty.” President Lee Jae Myung offered an apology during a disaster response meeting, but noted that the situation resembled a 2023 outage, implying continuity of responsibility.The People Power Party countered sharply. Senior spokesman Park Sung-hoon criticized Lee for “shifting blame to the past government rather than taking responsibility.”The dispute recalled the November 2023 shutdown of administrative networks, when residents were unable to obtain official documents after a hardware failure. At the time, the opposition demanded the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min. Two years later, President Lee — then the opposition leader who pressed for that resignation — now faces calls for the removal of Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung. The reversal highlights how both parties have changed places but not approaches.Meanwhile, citizens are struggling with disrupted services. Residents crowded local government offices to obtain documents in person, while online reservation systems run by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, including cremation bookings, were paralyzed. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said some of the 647 affected systems have been restored, but full recovery will take weeks. Ninety-six platforms, including the government’s civil complaint portal, will require about four weeks to transfer to backup facilities in Daegu.Experts stress that systemic safeguards are more urgent than political recriminations. After the 2022 KakaoTalk outage, the National Assembly required private platforms to build backup data centers. Yet similar redundancy has not been implemented for state systems. Officials warn that without duplication, a single point of failure can disrupt nationwide services.The priority now is to stabilize the system and devise measures to prevent recurrence. Assigning political blame can wait. What the public needs most is a reliable national data network that will not collapse during the next emergency.