The Miracle of Baden-Baden: How Seoul Won the 1988 Olympics

“Seoul, 52. Nagoya, 27. Seoul, Korea!”On Sept. 30, 1981, the small spa town of Baden-Baden in West Germany erupted into cheers. Against all expectations, Seoul had been chosen as the host of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The outcome became known as the "Miracle of Baden-Baden," one of the most dramatic reversals in Olympic history.The campaign began in 1979 when President Park Chung Hee announced on Oct. 8 that Korea would bid for the Games. 18 days later, Park was assassinated. Yet the Olympic dream survived. Chun Doo-hwan, who seized power through the Dec. 12 military coup, declared that “a historic project cannot be abandoned” and accelerated efforts to secure the Games.The odds seemed slim. Japan, buoyed by the success of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, had already thrown its weight behind Nagoya. Japanese officials had been lobbying the International Olympic Committee for years. Korea also faced political headwinds. The 1980 Moscow Olympics had been marred by a Western boycott, and a divided Korean Peninsula symbolized the tensions of the Cold War.Still, Seoul pressed ahead. For Chun's Fifth Republic, weakened by questions of legitimacy, hosting the Olympics offered it a chance to showcase national strength and win international recognition. The private sector joined in force. Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung chaired the bid committee, with Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, Daewoo Chairman Kim Woo-choong, Dong-A Chairman Choi Won-seok and Korean Air Chairman Cho Jung-hoon all campaigning vigorously. Their efforts, combined with public enthusiasm, carried Seoul to a stunning victory over Nagoya.Winning the Games became a turning point for Korea. The Olympics spurred vast infrastructure projects, expanded the country’s global profile and symbolized Korea’s transformation from a poor, war-torn country to one of rapid industrial growth. For many Koreans, the Baden-Baden announcement remains a moment of pride and a marker of national progress.The Cold War has ended, and Korea no longer rides the wave of breakneck growth. But the lessons of Baden-Baden endure. The determination and unity that secured the 1988 Olympics serve as reminders of how far Korea has come — and how ambition, even against all odds, can shape the nation’s future.