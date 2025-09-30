Once-promising sluggers get back on track through military service, friendship
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 16:55
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
MUNGYEONG, North Gyeongsang — For baseball players Han Dong-hui and Lee Jae-won, the barracks have become a ballpark, with the two fading prospects turning their service years into a second chance at stardom.
Born in 1999, Han and Lee share more than just a birth year — they also have the same sturdy build, raw power and promise of stardom. Both were once hailed as the next generation of sluggers in Korean baseball, but both have struggled to break through and live up to expectations.
Now in the final months of their military service, Han and Lee are rediscovering their potential in the uniform of the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, commonly known as the Sangmu, and preparing for a long-awaited return to the KBO.
“The time we spent here has been a turning point in our lives,” said Han during a recent interview at Sangmu’s base in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang. “In the first division, we lacked confidence. But playing regularly here helped us regain it. We can’t wait to return to our teams and prove how much we’ve grown.”
Han, a third baseman selected first overall by the Lotte Giants in 2018, hit double-digit home runs for three consecutive seasons starting in 2020. He was even dubbed the “post-Lee Dae-ho,” named after the Giants’ legendary slugger.
Lee, an outfielder who debuted with the LG Twins the same year, emerged more gradually. In 2022, he belted 13 home runs and earned the nickname “Jamsil Big Boy,” a nod to the cavernous home stadium of the Twins.
Both players showed flashes of brilliance, but neither escaped growing pains. Han’s home run tally dropped to five in 2023, and defensive lapses cut into his playing time. Lee fell short of securing a starting role, struggled with his power and fielding and was eventually excluded from the first team altogether.
“I joined the military feeling like I owed an apology to the fans,” Han admitted. “I think Jae-won probably felt the same. We had lost a lot of confidence, and the first thing we had to do here was get our mindset right.”
Their military stint turned out to be a lifeline. Close since their youth, Han and Lee leaned on each other to work through their slumps.
Han posted a .400 batting average over 100 games this season, with 27 home runs, 115 RBIs and 107 runs scored — leading the league in home runs, RBIs and runs, and ranking second in batting average.
Lee wasn’t far behind, hitting .329 with 26 home runs, 91 RBIs and 81 runs in 78 games.
“To be honest, I learn a lot from Dong-hui,” Lee said with a smile. “He has more experience in the first team than I do. When I’m unsure about something, I go to him first.”
Their resurgence was guided by Park Chi-wang, Sangmu’s longtime manager, now in his 14th season.
“Both players had excellent fundamentals at the plate, but they didn’t seem to know which training methods suited them best,” Park said. “I made an effort to find the right approach for each of them and shared all my know-how. Fortunately, they were committed and followed through, and that’s why they improved so quickly.”
Now, Han and Lee are aiming to cap their service with a title.
Sangmu will face the KT Wiz in the inaugural Futures League championship game on Wednesday at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. The match was introduced this year to give second-division players a taste of the big stage.
“I want to be part of the first team to win the Futures League title,” Han said. “With the Sangmu spirit, we’re going to beat [the Wiz].”
“Our goal is to win — no doubt about it,” Lee added. “If possible, I’d like to take home the MVP trophy too. This will be our last game of the season. I’ll be back with [the Giants] next year, and I want to prove that the past year and a half was not wasted.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)