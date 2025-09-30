 Son named to fourth MLS Team of the Matchday after brace against St. Louis City SC
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 13:51
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min celebrates scoring a goal against St. Louis City in the first half at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Son Heung-min of the Los Angeles FC has been named to Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Team of the Matchday for Matchday 37 after scoring in his fourth consecutive game.
 
MLS announced its latest Team of the Matchday, where the league selects its all-star lineup of the week, on Monday via its official website. The lineup was arranged in a 3-4-3 formation, with Son occupying one of the three forward positions.
 

Son netted his seventh and eighth goals of the season on Sunday in an away match against St. Louis City SC, leading LAFC to a dominant 3-0 win. With the brace, Son extended his scoring streak to four matches and helped his team notch their fourth consecutive victory.
 
Since making his MLS debut in August, Son has now been named to the Team of the Matchday four times — on Matchdays 29, 30, 35 and 37.
 
“LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min continued the torrid start to his MLS career in the Black & Gold’s 3-0 victory at St. Louis City SC, scoring a brace for his eighth goal in as many matches,” the league said in the announcement.  


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Son Heung-min LAFC MLS The United Staets

