Korean national arrested in prostitution raid on Ohio massage parlors

More in World

Bad Bunny tapped for Super Bowl halftime, spotlighting Latin pride and his clashes with Trump

Prosecutors seek over 11 years in prison for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Women in Gaza say they were promised food, money or work in exchange for sexual interactions

Police arrest 5 individuals suspected of abduction, torture of Korean national in Cambodia

LG Electronics plans to sell 15 percent stake in Indian subsidiary's stocks