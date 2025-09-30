Korean national arrested in prostitution raid on Ohio massage parlors
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 09:16
Several Asian women, including a Korean national, were arrested on charges related to prostitution in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo police said they raided two massage parlors — Chang Mi Sauna and Asian Healthy Massage — on Sept. 24 and arrested six women, referring to the establishments as "brothels."
At Chang Mi Sauna, located on the city’s west side, police apprehended four individuals: Sun Waite, 72; Hyeron Kim, 57; Kyung Seo, 55; and Erica Ilhyun, 48.
Waite allegedly told police she personally scheduled prostitution appointments and oversaw the women. She was charged with promoting prostitution, and her bail was set at $10,000. Kim was charged with both prostitution and promoting prostitution, with bail also set at $10,000. Seo was charged with prostitution and held on $1,000 bail.
At Asian Healthy Massage in the northern outskirts of the city, police arrested two more suspects: Ni Hong, 53, and Na Meng, 50. Both were charged with promoting prostitution, and Meng was also charged with prostitution. Bail for both was set at $10,000.
According to court records, Meng said she split earnings 50-50 with another woman and admitted to offering sexual services in exchange for money to undercover officers.
Toledo police said the raids were part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal massage parlors operating in the area. Local authorities released the names, ages and mug shots of the six individuals. All are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
