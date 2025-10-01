 Gifts galore
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Gifts galore

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 19:35
Gift sets are wrapped and displayed at a butcher shop in Mangwon Market in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 1, ahead of the Chuseok holiday. [YONHAP]

Gift sets are wrapped and displayed at a butcher shop in Mangwon Market in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 1, ahead of the Chuseok holiday. [YONHAP]

 
Gift sets are wrapped and displayed at a butcher shop in Mangwon Market in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 1, ahead of the Chuseok holiday. 
tags CHUSEOK

More in Economy

Gifts galore

Lee's comments on food prices gives firms concern about possible gov't action

Exports in September post all-time high of $66B on chips and autos

Luxury home purchases under scrutiny in real estate tax investigation

Gov't designates Korea Zinc's smelting tech 'national key technology'

Related Stories

Happy Chuseok!

Over half of Korean companies not offering Chuseok bonuses, citing financial stress

Gov't to supply extra food stock ahead of Chuseok holiday

Strange holiday season coming soon (KOR)

Cabbage prices on the rise in wake of monsoon inundation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)