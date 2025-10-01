 Gov't designates Korea Zinc's smelting tech 'national key technology'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Gov't designates Korea Zinc's smelting tech 'national key technology'

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 14:18 Updated: 01 Oct. 2025, 14:43
From left, Korea Zinc Vice Chairman Lee Je-joong, CEO Park Ki-deok and Shin Bong-chul, vice head of the company's labor union, speak during a press conference at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 24. [KOREA ZINC]

From left, Korea Zinc Vice Chairman Lee Je-joong, CEO Park Ki-deok and Shin Bong-chul, vice head of the company's labor union, speak during a press conference at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 24. [KOREA ZINC]

 
The government has designated Korea Zinc's high-purity zinc smelting technology a “national key technology,” along with other security-sensitive technologies that require prior review for overseas transfers, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
 
Under a revision to a government notice, the Ministry of Trade and Industry designated the world's largest zinc smelter's low-temperature, low-pressure hematite process for zinc smelting, which refines high-purity zinc by removing impurities from zinc concentrate, as a national core technology.
 

Related Article

The ministry cited the technology's economic and environmental advantages as well as its role in reducing reliance on overseas sources as reasons for the designation.
 
The other newly designated key technologies are the design and manufacturing technology for ultra-high-capacitance multilayer ceramic capacitors and fabrication and signal processing technology for synthetic aperture radar payloads with resolutions below 1 meter.
 
National key technologies are defined as those that could have serious adverse effects on national security or the national economy if leaked abroad, and they are subject to special government management.
 
Companies holding such technologies must obtain government approval for any foreign acquisition.
 
The new designation, made in accordance with a revision to a government notice, will take effect following the required administrative notice period, the ministry said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Zinc Korea Government

More in Economy

Lee's comments on food prices gives firms concern about possible gov't action

Exports in September post all-time high of $66B on chips and autos

Luxury home purchases under scrutiny in real estate tax investigation

Gov't designates Korea Zinc's smelting tech 'national key technology'

Online shopping hits record high in August amid Tesla sales surge

Related Stories

Key engineers of Korea Zinc threaten to resign if takeover bid succeeds

Korea Zinc takeover bid takes backward step as court rejects injunction

Korea Zinc to cancel 1.8 trillion won of own shares

Korea Zinc offices raided over probe into new share plan

Korea Zinc seeks nat'l core tech designation amid takeover battle
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)