Gov't designates Korea Zinc's smelting tech 'national key technology'

The government has designated Korea Zinc's high-purity zinc smelting technology a “national key technology,” along with other security-sensitive technologies that require prior review for overseas transfers, the industry ministry said Wednesday.Under a revision to a government notice, the Ministry of Trade and Industry designated the world's largest zinc smelter's low-temperature, low-pressure hematite process for zinc smelting, which refines high-purity zinc by removing impurities from zinc concentrate, as a national core technology.The ministry cited the technology's economic and environmental advantages as well as its role in reducing reliance on overseas sources as reasons for the designation.The other newly designated key technologies are the design and manufacturing technology for ultra-high-capacitance multilayer ceramic capacitors and fabrication and signal processing technology for synthetic aperture radar payloads with resolutions below 1 meter.National key technologies are defined as those that could have serious adverse effects on national security or the national economy if leaked abroad, and they are subject to special government management.Companies holding such technologies must obtain government approval for any foreign acquisition.The new designation, made in accordance with a revision to a government notice, will take effect following the required administrative notice period, the ministry said.Yonhap