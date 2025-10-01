 Korea's exports jump 12.7% to 42-month high in September
Korea's exports jump 12.7% to 42-month high in September

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 10:44
Samsung Electronics held a ceremony to mark the arrival of equipment for its next-generation semiconductor research and development complex in Giheung, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 18, 2024. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Korea's exports rose 12.7 percent from a year earlier in September on the back of strong demand for semiconductors, logging the largest outbound shipments in three years and six months, government data showed Wednesday.
 
Outbound shipments came to $65.95 billion last month, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
 

This marks the largest monthly export volume since March 2022, and the fourth straight month of on-year growth.
 
For the third quarter, exports increased 6.6 percent on-year to $185.03 billion, surpassing the $180 billion-mark and setting a new quarterly record, the data showed.
 
Imports decreased 8.2 percent on-year to $56.4 billion in September, resulting in a trade surplus of $5.64 billion.
 
By item, semiconductor exports soared 22 percent on-year to $16.6 billion to mark an all-time monthly high for the second consecutive month following August.
 
Auto exports increased 16.8 percent to $6.4 billion, marking the highest figure for any September.
 
Ship exports surged 21.9 percent on-year to $2.89 billion, marking the seventh consecutive month of increase.
 
Outbound shipments of machinery also expanded 10.3 percent on-year to $4.2 billion, marking the first on-year increase this year on the back of strong demand from emerging markets such as the Middle East.
 
By destination, exports to seven out of eight major regions, except for the United States, increased.
 
Outbound shipments to the U.S. went down 1.4 percent on-year to $10.27 billion on the Donald Trump administration's sweeping tariff scheme.
 
Exports to China inched up 0.5 percent to $11.68 billion, ending a four-month decline.
 
Exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) advanced 17.8 percent to $11.06 billion, up for the fourth consecutive month, driven by strong demand for semiconductors, ships and machinery. It also marks largest amount for any September.

