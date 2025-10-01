Shinhan Bank introduces SOL Global Loan for foreign workers in Korea

Crypto accounts up, trading down as price surge weakens

Korea agrees to give U.S. forex data, but currency swap omitted in trade talks

Kospi up nearly 1 percent on rate cut hope, robust export data; won declines

Korea's foreign reserve decline stops in July after four consecutive falls

BOK denies report on currency swap with U.S.

Korea proposes bilateral currency swap with U.S. in trade talks

Finance minister likely to hold tariff talks with U.S. treasury secretary on July 31, sources say

Korea's finance minister to hold tariff talks with Bessent Thursday morning in Washington