 Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 09:52
The Kospi trading market opens higher on Oct. 1. Numbers are shown on a digital screen inside a trading room in Hana Bank's Jung District branch in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

The Kospi trading market opens higher on Oct. 1. Numbers are shown on a digital screen inside a trading room in Hana Bank's Jung District branch in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
 
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) added 24.83 points, or 0.73 percent, to 3,449.43 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher as investors see a looming shutdown of the Washington government that would affect key economic data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.31 percent.
 
In Seoul, major stocks led the early rise.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.07 percent, and chip giant SK hynix jumped 2.59 percent.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.7 percent, and leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics rose 0.8 percent.
 
Flag carrier Korean Air climbed 0.2 percent, and gamemaker Netmarble went up 2.27 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,404.2 won against the greenback, up 1.3 won, or 0.09 percent, from the previous session's close of 1,402.9 won.

Yonhap
tags Kospi Kosdaq stock Korea Exchange

More in Finance

Kospi up nearly 1 percent on rate cut hope, robust export data; won declines

Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Korea agrees to give U.S. forex data, but currency swap omitted in trade talks

Crypto accounts up, trading down as price surge weakens

Shinhan Bank introduces SOL Global Loan for foreign workers in Korea

Related Stories

Kospi falls 1 percent as coronavirus cases rise

Losing streak snapped as Kospi gains 0.03%

Investors lose appetite over U.S.-Russia tensions, stocks fall again

Stocks drop as investors flee to safety on Russia news

Shares end lower Wednesday amid concerns over a global recession
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)