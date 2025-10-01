South Jeolla serves up tradition with ‘Namdo International Culinary Expo’
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 09:39
The Korean Wave is riding a new high as K-food captures the world’s taste buds. The 2023 Overseas Korean Wave Factual Survey found that food was the most popular cultural aspect, serving as a bridge to the world with growing interest not only in its flavors but also in its history and culture.
And where better to discover K-food than the place considered by many Koreans to be the hometown of taste: South Jeolla.
Since 1994, the province has hosted the “Namdo International Culinary Expo,” promoting the tradition and renowned taste of Korean cuisine. This year, the festival has been elevated to a government-certified international event to be held in Mokpo from Wednesday to Oct. 26, aiming to raise awareness of South Jeolla and foster mutual growth in the culinary and food-related industries there.
The expo will feature halls showcasing the value of the region’s cuisine, the future of a sustainable culinary sector and a K-food industry hall.
The theme hall on sustainability will immerse visitors in flavors crafted with time and care, featuring the province’s fermentation culture and the culinary tools of its food artisans as well as interactive media. Hands-on activities using local ingredients as well as salt and seaweed harvesting offer unforgettable experiences.
The Culinary Hall will invite visitors to experience the flavors of the region through live cooking demonstrations by master chefs, showcases of local specialties and a global tasting zone featuring cuisines from around the world.
The K-Food Industry Hall will run for 26 days, with three sections featuring 131 companies. Exhibitors will range from leading food producers — covering farm, livestock and marine products along with processed, fermented, halal and ready-to-eat foods, confectionery, baked goods, beverages and liquor — to innovative food-tech firms showcasing cooking robots and alternative foods as well as kitchenware and environmentally friendly packaging companies.
With the opening of the exhibition, an Asean Pavilion is running for five days, showcasing member countries’ representative cuisines, including Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, and presenting traditional performances and cultural events.
The “Global Hidden Chef Competition” will bring together chefs from 13 countries to create dishes in their own style using South Jeolla’s seasonal ingredients, offering a special stage that transcends borders and shares cultures through food. Other exciting culinary battles will take place across generations, from teenagers to masters. The “World Culinary Party” will feature renowned chefs from abroad — including masters of traditional dishes such as Spain’s Fabada — who will cook international cuisines on site to captivate food lovers.
A series of festivals inspired by the province’s cuisine will run throughout October. From Oct. 10 to 12, the “Namdo Liquor Festival” offers the chance to taste and purchase traditional Korean liquor and craft beer as well as foreign spirits. From Oct. 17 to 19, the “Salt Festival” will celebrate the excellence of the region’s sun-dried salt and from Oct. 24 to 26, the “International Gimbap Festival” will highlight South Jeolla’s signature seaweed.
An export consultation meeting, organized by Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and the Overseas Koreans Agency, will match 180 local food and ingredient companies with over 60 overseas buyers for export discussions and agreements. At the “Global Korean Cuisine Forum,” held in collaboration with the World Association of Korean Cuisine, innovative strategies are expected to be proposed to help local companies enter overseas markets and promote the globalization and industrialization of Korean cuisine.
South Jeolla is taking a bold step onto the world stage, building on the tradition and flavors of its cuisine. With this year’s expo, the province aims to expand the renown of its culture.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
