Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 09:33
Korean Gen Z drifts to Galaxy as ‘young 40s’ cling to iPhone
갤럭시 맛보는 Z세대, 아이폰 꼭 쥔 ‘영포티’
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
It has been two years since 26-year-old Kim Seon-ah ditched her iPhone 12 Mini for a Galaxy S23, and she hasn’t looked back. For her, Apple’s once-irresistible cool factor — the sleek aesthetic that hooked a generation on iPods, MacBooks and iPhones — no longer carries the same weight as before.
ditch: 버리다, 떠나다
sleek: 세련된, 날렵한
carry weight: 힘을 발휘하다, 영향력을 가지다
2년 전 아이폰 12 미니를 보내고 갤럭시 S23으로 바꾼 김선아(26)씨는 이후 한 번도 뒤돌아보지 않았다. 애플 특유의 한 시대를 풍미한 거부할 수 없는 쿨함, 즉 아이팟, 맥북, 아이폰으로 대표되는 세련된 디자인과 감성은 그에게 더 이상 예전만큼 힘을 발휘하진 않는다.
“I’m a freelancer, so convenience and practicality matter more than aesthetics,” Kim told the Korea JoongAng Daily, citing call recording and Samsung Pay as must-have features.
matter: 중요하다
cite: 언급하다, ~로 꼽다
must-have feature: 필수요소
김씨는 “프리랜서라서 디자인보다는 편의성과 실용성이 더 중요하다고 생각한다”며 통화 녹음 기능과 삼성페이를 필수요소로 꼽았다.
Her story is a snapshot of a growing trend: Apple’s once-ironclad grip on Korea’s youth is loosening, while Samsung is shaking up the market with sleeker designs and useful features to win over the undecided middle ground.
a snapshot of: ~의 단면을 보여주다
ironclad grip: 강력한 영향력
win over: 사로잡다, 매료시키다
그의 사례는 최근 소비 흐름의 한 단면 보여준다. 애플이 한때 한국의 젊은 세대에 발휘하던 강한 브랜드 영향력이 느슨해진 가운데, 삼성은 확고하지 않은 중간 소비층을 사로잡기 위한 더 세련된 디자인과 실용적인 기능으로 시장을 흔들고 있다.
The brand’s cultlike allure, once the badge of youth, is increasingly migrating more to older consumers, labeled “young forty” in Korea, eager to cling to Apple’s name as a marker of trendiness.
badge: 상징
allure: 매력
migrate to: ~로 옮겨가다
한때 젊음의 상징으로 여겨지던 브랜드의 컬트적 매력은 한국에서 ‘영포티’로 분류되는 보다 나이가 많은 소비자로 옮겨가고 있다. 이들 중 일부는 애플이라는 이름을 통해 트렌디한 이미지를 유지하려 노력한다.
For Samsung, the shift offers a crucial chance to reinvent itself and move past its reputation as a phone for middle-aged men — captured in the nickname "ajae phone," with ajae being Korean slang for a man in his forties or older.
crucial: 중요한
reinvent: 재정의하다
move past: 벗어나다
삼성으로써는 이 같은 변화가 ‘아재폰’이라는 이미지에서 벗어나 브랜드를 다시 정의할 수 있는 중요한 기회다. ‘아재’는 40대 이상 남성을 지칭하는 한국 속어로, 갤럭시 시리즈에 따라붙던 별명이다.
A tug-of-war over younger users is showing up in the numbers. According to a July survey by Gallup Korea, smartphones now reach 98 percent of Koreans, with brand loyalties shifting most visibly among people in their 20s.
a tug of war: 줄다리기, 경쟁
visibly: 두드러진
젊은 사용자를 두고 벌어지는 경쟁은 통계로도 확인된다. 한국갤럽이 지난 7월 발표한 조사에 따르면 국민의 98%가 스마트폰을 사용하고 있고, 브랜드 충성도 변화는 특히 20대에서 두드러졌다.
Apple still leads this influential subset, but Samsung has gained ground, climbing six percentage points this year to hold 40 percent of Koreans in their 20s. Meanwhile, Apple has slipped, capturing just 60 percent. The reversal is notable compared to two years ago, when Apple’s presence among the age group grew 13 percentage points year-on-year to 65 percent, leaving Samsung with just 32 percent of the demographic.
gain ground: 세력을 넓히다
climb: 끌어올리다
reversal: 역전
애플은 여전히 이 영향력 있는 연령층에서 점유율 우위를 지키고 있지다. 하지만 삼성은 20대 점유율을 6%포인트 끌어올려 40%를 기록하며 세력을 넓히고 있다. 반면 애플은 60%로 줄어들었다. 2년 전과 비교하면 이 역전이 두드러진다. 당시 애플의 20대 점유율은 전년 대비 13% 상승해 65%에 도달했으며, 삼성은 32%에 그쳤다.
The lead that Apple held over users has tipped over to an older generation. For the 40-something age group, its presence rose to 31 percent, up 12 points from 2024, while Samsung dropped to 67 percent. Just a year earlier, Apple’s increase with this group had been marginal.
tip over to: ~로 옮겨가다
marginal: 미미한
애플의 사용자 지배력은 더 나이가 많은 세대로 옮겨갔다. 40대에서 애플 점유율은 지난해보다 12%포인트 오른 31%를 기록했으며, 삼성은 67%로 하락했다. 불과 1년 전, 40대에서 애플의 상승 폭은 미미했다.
On social media, caricature memes of “young-forty” men proudly brandishing iPhone 17 Pros — often in bright colors like orange — have spread, paired with nods to brands like Supreme, crossbody bags and Nike shopping bags to project a casual look with a hint of luxury.
brandish: 뽐내다
project: 연출하다, 예상하다
with a hint of: 은근한
소셜미디어에선 주황색 등 밝은 색상의 아이폰 17 프로를 자랑스럽게 뽐내고 있는 ‘영포티’ 남성의 캐리커처 밈이 번지고 있다. 밈 속에서 남성은 슈프림과 같은 브랜드와 크로스백, 나이키 쇼핑백을 선호해 캐주얼하면서 은근한 럭셔리 이미지를 연출한다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JAE-LIM AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
