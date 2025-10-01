 CJ CheilJedang reorganizes, sells livestock feed unit to Dutch company
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:24
The photo shows a frozen dumpling display at a large supermarket in Seoul on March 9. [YONHAP]

Korean food company CJ CheilJedang Corp. said Wednesday it has sold its wholly owned livestock feed affiliate to a Dutch firm for 210.9 billion won ($150 million) as part of a business reorganization.
 
The company signed a share purchase agreement with Royal De Heus to transfer CJ Feed & Care, whose corporate value is estimated at about 1 trillion won, it said in a press release.
 

The valuation includes the unit's existing debts, operating value, real estate and financial assets.
 
“The sale will help CJ CheilJedang focus on its core businesses, continue to grow and improve its financial profile by reducing debt,” the release said.
 
Royal De Heus is one of the world's 10 largest animal feed producers and operates in more than 70 countries, including in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
 
CJ Feed & Care posted an operating profit of 74.7 billion won on sales of 2.3 trillion won last year.

Yonhap
