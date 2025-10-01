Exports in September post all-time high of $66B on chips and autos
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:31
KIM MIN-YOUNG
Korea’s exports hit a monthly record high in September, powered by a boom in semiconductors and steady demand for cars and biohealth products, even as U.S. trade pressure persisted.
However, the average daily export volume declined due to a calendar effect stemming from the Chuseok holidays, and shipments to the United States continued to falter.
Exports in September totaled $65.95 billion, up 12.7 percent from the same month last year, according to data released Wednesday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. This marked the highest monthly export figure, surpassing the March 2022 total of $63.8 billion.
Exports have risen for four consecutive months since June. Cumulative exports from January to September reached $519.78 billion, a 2.2 percent increase on year. Imports in September were $56.4 billion, up 8.2 percent, while the trade surplus stood at $9.56 billion — the largest surplus for the month of September since 2018.
Semiconductors led the surge. Monthly chip exports rose 22 percent on year to $16.61 billion, an all-time high, buoyed by surging demand for high bandwidth memory and DDR5 chips amid the rise of AI servers. Recovering memory prices also contributed, with semiconductors accounting for over 25 percent of total exports.
Automobile exports also showed resilience, rising 16.8 percent on year to $6.4 billion, despite weak performance in the U.S. market. Exports of electric vehicles, hybrids, internal combustion engine vehicles and even used cars all increased. While exports to the United States fell 2.3 percent to $1.91 billion, the decline was offset by sharp gains in other markets, including the European Union, up 54 percent to $700 million, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, up 77.5 percent to $610 million.
Of Korea’s 15 key export items, 10 posted gains. Shipments of vessels rose 21.9 percent on year to $2.89 billion, marking seven consecutive months of growth as high-value orders placed two to three years ago are now being delivered. Biohealth exports jumped 35.8 percent to $1.68 billion on the back of expanded biosimilar approvals in Europe.
Other products showing strong growth included home appliances at 12.3 percent, general machinery at 10.3 percent, textiles at 7.1 percent and auto parts at 6 percent. Agricultural, fisheries and food products, cosmetics and electrical equipment hit record highs for September.
By region, exports to most major markets increased, excluding the United States. Shipments to China rose 0.5 percent to $11.68 billion, marking a return to positive growth after four months. Exports to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries reached a record $11.06 billion, up 17.8 percent. Exports to the EU were up 19.3 percent, Central and South America 34 percent, the Middle East 17.5 percent and India 17.5 percent.
The EU in particular is emerging as a key alternative to the United States, with shipments logging the highest-ever performance thanks to strong demand for Korean automobiles.
“Despite uncertainty stemming from U.S. tariffs, Korea’s main export items — semiconductors, automobiles and biohealth — are performing strongly, and our efforts to diversify export markets are paying off,” said Park Jung-sung, the head of trade and investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Still, the impact of additional working days was significant. Because Chuseok falls in October instead of September, as was the case last year, the number of working days in September rose by four to 24. While this inflated total exports, average daily exports fell 6.1 percent.
“Even excluding the calendar effect, average daily exports came to $2.75 billion — the second-highest for any September on record,” Park said.
Exports to the United States declined 1.4 percent to $10.27 billion, slipping behind China and Asean countries to become Korea’s third-largest export market.
Although semiconductor and wireless device exports — which are exempt from U.S. tariffs — increased, shipments of tariff-targeted items such as automobiles, steel and machinery fell. Average daily exports to the United States dropped 17.7 percent on year to $428 million.
Looking ahead, the outlook is uncertain. If high U.S. tariffs become fully implemented, exports of key items including steel, vehicles and secondary batteries could be hit harder. With fewer working days in October due to Chuseok, a short-term decline in monthly exports is expected.
Some industry insiders believe that a portion of September’s shipments may have been front-loaded in anticipation of weaker performance in October. In addition, stalled Korea-U.S. negotiations over a proposed $350 billion investment package are adding to trade uncertainties.
“While a dip in October exports is inevitable due to Chuseok, a strong semiconductor performance is likely to drive an overall increase in annual exports compared to last year,” said Chang Sang-sik, head of the Korea International Trade Association’s international trade research center.
