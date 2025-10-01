Gov't eyes 500 AI-integrated projects with major industry participation by 2030

The government on Wednesday announced a plan to advance 500 different projects integrating AI over the next five years, with the participation of leading companies across various industries.The plan was discussed during a strategy meeting attended by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, along with executives from major companies, such as tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., leading battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution Ltd. and food company Nongshim Co., according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.The project aims to dramatically enhance manufacturing productivity by integrating AI into production processes, while also reducing manufacturing costs and carbon emissions, the ministry said.The ministry said the number of projects currently stands at 102, with plans to expand the figure to more than 500 by 2030.President Lee Jae Myung's administration earlier unveiled a five-year economic development blueprint that positions AI as a core growth engine, vowing to foster what it calls a "super-innovation economy" driven by cutting-edge technologies.As part of the initiative, Samsung Electronics aims to enhance the quality of high bandwidth memory (HBM) using AI, improving inspection accuracy to over 99 percent, the ministry said.HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is developing AI-powered robots for the maintenance and repair of naval vessels, while Hyundai Motor Group is working on an AI-driven multifunctional robotic arm to support multi-product manufacturing.Yonhap