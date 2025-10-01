 KT to offer 120 free minutes on international calls with new plan
KT to offer 120 free minutes on international calls with new plan

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 16:17
KT users hold up promotional signs for the new ″001 Global Free″ subscription service launched by KT [KT]

KT will offer 120 minutes of free international calls and charge 198 won (14 cents) per minute afterward with a new subscription model named "001 Global Free," the telecom company said Wednesday.
 
The service is available to subscribers of any carrier. KT customers will also be able to use the subscription via landline phones. Subscribers pay a monthly fee of 7,700 won and can make free calls to any country worldwide for up to 120 minutes.  
 

After the free allotment is used, calls are charged at 3.3 won per second, about 86 percent lower than KT’s standard international call rate.
 
The telecom said the product was developed to meet rising demand for global communication, citing growth in overseas business activity as well as an increasing number of foreign students and residents driven by the spread of Korean culture.
 
To mark the launch, KT is offering a promotional discount of 50 percent on the first month’s fee for customers who sign up by Oct. 31. Subscriptions are available via KT.com, the MyKT mobile app or at KT retail outlets.
 
“As global communication becomes part of everyday life, we will continue to introduce innovative products that allow customers to make international calls anytime, anywhere without financial burden,” said KT.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea KT 001 Global Free international calls subscription

