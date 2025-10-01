LG Electronics' Indian arm to be listed mid-Oct.

LG Electronics, Korea's leading home appliance maker, said on Wednesday its Indian subsidiary will be listed later this month, with the pricing band of its proposed stake sale set at up to 1.83 trillion won ($1.29 billion).On Tuesday, LG Electronics announced a plan to sell a 15 percent stake in its Indian subsidiary, LG Electronics India, as part of the initial public offering (IPO) process for listing on the Indian stock market.Through the IPO, LG Electronics is expected to raise at least 1.73 trillion won, with shares priced between 1,080 rupees ($12.18) and 1,140 rupees ($12.86).The Korean company said it has gained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to sell the shares on Oct. 13, with the subsidiary expected to be listed the following day.The value of the Indian subsidiary is projected to reach up to 12 trillion won ($8.55 billion) following a successful IPO.“The Indian home appliances market is expected to post sharp growth down the road on the back of the country's 1.4 billion population and robust economic growth,” LG Electronics said in a release, adding the company will expand investment to bolster its competitiveness.Yonhap